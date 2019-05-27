Suspected IED destroyed along Jammu-Poonch highway

A major tragedy was averted Monday with timely detection of a suspected (IED) along the Jammu- National Highway, prompting suspension of traffic for nearly one-and-a-half hours, officials said.

A bottle filled with liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid material was found on the roadside near Kallar chowk along the highway in the morning, Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said.

He said an unit noticed the suspicious material at around 7.30 am and subsequently the bomb disposal squad of the destroyed the IED on the spot.

A police team headed by in-charge of post and Sub-Inspector M D Khan reached the spot soon after the flashed an alert and enforced closure of traffic on particular stretch. However, the traffic resumed around 10.00 am after the bomb disposal squad completed its action, Manhas said.

The device was suspected to be planted by some anti-national elements, he said.

"Timely action by the alert jawans of Army averted any untoward incident," the SSP said, adding that a probe into the matter has been started with the of Police, Headquarters, Govind Rattan personally conducting the investigation.

On May 22, police busted a major militant hideout in the same region (Chatyari forest) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including four AK assault rifles and 11 pistols.

