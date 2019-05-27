LS poll results create vacancies in UP Cabinet, first reshuffle likely soon

The BJP's massive win in has paved the way for the first reshuffle of Chief Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers as three ministers have won the election creating vacancies in the state Cabinet.

Also, a vacancy was created after disgruntled and SBSP O P was sacked by the chief for his outburst against his senior NDA partner, the BJP.

The ruling party is likely to reward its leaders for their hard work during the campaigning which resulted in it winning 62 seats, BJP sources said.

This would be the first cabinet reshuffle since Adityanath was sworn in as the of in March 2017.

Adityanath had indicated during an interview to that a cabinet reshuffling was very much on the cards and he was likely to take a decision soon.

"We will do it (Cabinet expansion). We will do everything as and when time comes. We will do everything in the interest of the state," he had said.

" was the party's in-charge in Assam, where the BJP had won nine out of 14 seats. After the were over in Assam, he was assigned the task of organising the roadshow of in Amethi and Both the roadshows were highly successful," a senior told

is the (independent charge) for Rural Development and Overall Village Development.

Another of the BJP state unit said UP minister was made in-charge of the crucial state of Madhya Pradesh, where the party bagged 28 out of 29 seats.

"The task was indeed very challenging as the BJP had lost in the assembly to the Hence, to boost the morale of the party workers and to ensure that a positive result for the party comes from that state was a tough task. His efforts paid rich dividends for the party, as bigwigs such as Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia had to taste defeat," he said.

is the (independent charge) for Transport and Protocol.

Four cabinet ministers in the UP government were in the poll fray. Of them, three won and one lost.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries S P Singh Baghel registered a win from by a margin of 2,11,546 votes.

Similarly, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is the minister of women's welfare, family welfare, mother and child welfare, tourism, won from Allahabad, defeating her nearest rival by 1,84,275 votes.

Satyadev Pachauri, who holds the portfolio of Khadi Village Industries, Sericulture, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Export Promotion, won from

However, UP lost to BSP's Ritesh Pandey by 95,880 votes.

With the monsoon session of the likely in the next couple of months, it is to be seen whether the reshuffle takes place before or after the session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)