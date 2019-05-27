JUST IN
Business Standard

'Very smart' Kim knows N Korea must give up nukes: Trump

AFP  |  Tokyo 

US President Donald Trump on Monday praised North Korean leader as a "very smart" man who is aware that he has to give up nuclear weapons to develop his country.

"He knows that with nuclear... only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well," said Trump, who repeated that North Korea has "tremendous economic potential".

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 12:20 IST

