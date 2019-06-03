Suspended cop hangs self

-
A constable, who was under suspension, allegedly committed suicide at the police quarters of his friend here, police said Monday.
The constable from Tiruvallur TSP battalion was under suspension since 2017 on various charges,and a case was pending against him.
He had come here for preparing for some exam.
He was found hanging Monday morning at the police quarters at Tallakulam where his friend, also a constable, was staying.
The deceased had spoken to some one before allegedly committing suicide around Sunday midnight, police added.
