Suspended cop hangs self

A constable, who was under suspension, allegedly committed suicide at the police quarters of his friend here, police said Monday.

The from was under suspension since 2017 on various charges,and a case was pending against him.

He had come here for preparing for some exam.

He was found hanging Monday morning at the police quarters at Tallakulam where his friend, also a constable, was staying.

The deceased had spoken to some one before allegedly committing suicide around Sunday midnight, police added.

