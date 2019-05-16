SUV from Bhagwat's convoy overturns in bid to save cow, one

A vehicle that was part of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's convoy overturned in an attempt to save a cow standing in the middle of the road near in district, in which one of his security personnel was injured, police said.

Bhagwat, who is a 'Z category' protectee, was traveling from to Nagpur, when the of an SUV in his convoy spotted the stationary cow on the road, police said.

"The tried to avoid the cow and braked hard, which resulted in a tyre burst and the vehicle toppling over," a said, adding that the cow was unhurt in the incident that took place at 5.15 pm near on the Chandrapur- highway.

Bhagwat's car had already passed the cow, but a vehicle in the same convoy coming from behind met with this accident, he said.

"There were six CISF personnel in the SUV, of which one got injured due to the toppling over of the vehicle," an said, adding the SUV was registered in

Rest of the convoy prcoeeded as per schedule and the injured security was shifted to for treatment, police said.

