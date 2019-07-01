Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 29 pc in June

-
-
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Monday reported a 29.25 per cent increase in total sales at 67,491 units in June this year.
The company had sold 52,217 units in same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.
Domestic sales during the last month stood at 57,023 units as against 46,717 units in June 2018, a growth of 22 per cent, it added.
Commenting on the performance, SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said the company has been able to grow its sales despite a challenging time for the automobile industry with its dealer partners playing a key role.
