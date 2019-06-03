Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 22 pc to 71,640 units in May

Japanese auto Corp's



two-wheeler arm Motorcycle Monday reported 22 per cent jump in total sales at 71,640 units in May 2019 over the year-ago period.

The company sold 58,682 units in May 2018, Motorcycle Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

The domestic market volume rose 17.7 per cent to 62,596 units in previous month as compared with 53,167 units in the year-ago period, it said.

"Overall, the industry is going through a lean phase. However, SMIPL continues to grow at a double-digit rate. We have expanded our motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the New Gixxer SF Series in We are expecting a good response from customers and aim to continue our sparkling double-digit growth story," said Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL.

Strengthening its premium motorcycle portfolio, Suzuki forayed into the 250cc segment with the launch of the sport touring bike Gixxer SF 250 last month.

