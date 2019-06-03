Tata AutoComp partners Fortaco to manufacture safety cabins for off-highway vehicles

AutoComp Systems and have signed an agreement wherein the will manufacture safety cabins for off-highway vehicles in

The safety cabin will be manufactured here by AutoComp based on technology, design and specifications developed by Fortaco Group, said a joint statement.

has designed safety cabin to suit Indian conditions and safety requirements after conducting a survey to understand and define the needs of local market.

AutoComp Systems MD & said, "The Off-Highway vehicle market is developing rapidly in and demand on safety and comfort have started increasing among the users. With this arrangement, we aim to enhance our offering to the Off-Highway and Farm Equipment OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)."



President & said: "There is an untapped opportunity on the Indian market and together, we can offer vehicle cabins for demanding customers based on safety, quality and ergonomic standards."



Fortaco is a leading brand-independent strategic partner to the and marine industries offering technology, vehicle cabins, and vehicle assemblies.

Tata AutoComp, promoted by the Tata Group, provides products and services to the Indian and global automotive OEMs as well as tier-I suppliers.

It has 36 spread across and 9 facilities spread across North America, Latin America, and

