India slams OIC for references to J-K in its Makkah summit declaration

on Monday rejected as "unacceptable" the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's reference to and in a communique adopted at its summit meeting in the holy city of last week.

In a strong reaction, said the OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to and and asserted that the state is an integral part of

He also said the OIC should refrain from making such "unwarranted references".

In its final communique at the summit, the OIC reiterated its support for the legitimate rights of the people of and and even appointed a for the state.

The OIC is an international organisation consisting of 57 member states, 53 of them Muslim-majority nations.

"We categorically reject yet another unacceptable reference to matters internal to in the Final Communiqu adopted at the conclusion of the 14th Islamic Summit of the (OIC) member states held at on May 31," Kumar said.

He was responding to on a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC document.

"The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that OIC should refrain from making such unwarranted references," Kumar said.

On March 1, then External Affairs attended the inaugural plenary of the 46th session of the (CFM) of OIC in on March 1. She was the first Indian to address the OIC meeting.

India's participation came despite Pakistan's strong demand to rescind the invitation to Swaraj.

Pakistan's request was turned down by host UAE, resulting in Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotting the plenary.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)