Pakistani national held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch area

A 30-year-old Pakistani national was nabbed Wednesday by the (BSF) from the area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, an said.

He was identified as Manhaar Sota, a resident of Umerkot district of the province in Pakistan, a BSF said.

Sota was nabbed at 2.40 am by a BSF patrol party when he was trying to enter after crossing the Indo-Pak land border near the pillar number 1050, the said.

"We have not found anything from his possession. He will be handed over to the local police after questioning," said the BSF official.

He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him, the official said.

The BSF guards the area that forms part of the India- international border.

The border stretch along the near the is un-fenced due to desert and marshy land, the official said.

The incident follows the February 26 shooting down of a Pakistani drone in the

The same morning, the conducted an air strike on a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, in retaliation to the killing of 40 CRPF personnel by the terror outfit in Pulwama district of on February 14.

