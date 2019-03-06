When 'humble' Dhoni declined to inaugurate the Dhoni Pavilion'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quintessentially a modest man and no wonder he has politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium, ahead of India's third ODI against

Just like the Sunil Gavaskar stand at the in or the Virender Sehwag gate at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, the swanky Jharkhand State Association (JSCA) stadium will have its very own 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pavilion'.

"At the AGM last year, the decision was taken that the North Block stand that comprises as well as VIP boxes would be named after Dhoni," Jharkhand State Association (JSCA) told on Wednesday.

However, Dhoni didn't agree to inaugurate the stand, said Chakraborty.

"We requested him but he said 'Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna.' (What's there to inaugurate in my own house). He is still so humble and down to earth, Chakraborty said.

The third ODI against on Friday is expected to be Dhoni's last game in his home town but the JSCA top said they do not have any special plans in place.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)