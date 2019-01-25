Maha: Leopard enters crowded Nashik area, injures 3, caught

A leopard Friday entered a crowded locality in Maharashtra's district and was caught several hours later but not before it had injured a and two media personnel, police said.

The leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar area in the early hours of the day and was finally caught by Forest department personnel at around 10:45 am, an from station said.

"Local corporator Santosh Gaikwad, television channel cameramen and Kapil Bhaskar were injured by the leopard. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," he said.

While Gaikwad was trying to control the large number of people who had assembled to see the rescue efforts, the were trying to obtain video footage of the animal when it pounced on them, he added.

Forest department officials said it is possible the leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar from the farms and forested patches in Chandshi area nearby.

The leopard will be released in the wild after mandated formalities in this connection are completed, a Forest department informed.

The western part of district has dense forests which are home to leopards, wolves, hyenas and foxes etc, an said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)