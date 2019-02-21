Swedish teen leads Belgian students on 7th climate march

-
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg is joining Belgian students who are skipping classes for the seventh Thursday in a row to march through Brussels to draw more attention to fighting climate change.
The 16-year-old Thunberg first addressed a European Union conference, chiding adults for their inaction in the face of such climatic global dangers.
She said youngsters are being forced to skip school and protest because adults are not addressing climate issues quickly enough.
She told the European Economic and Social Committee plenary session that "we are school striking because we have done our homework" on the dangers facing the Earth.
Thunberg has become her generation's voice on climate change after inspiring students around the world to go on strike to express their anger and angst over global warming.
