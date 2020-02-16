JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ahead of Trump's visit, US says ties with India are 'unshakeable'
Business Standard

Syed Ali Shah Geelani's health stable, condition improving: Doctors

Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down mobile internet for a day earlier this week.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Ailing Chairman of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani addressing a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Monday. PTI Photo

The condition of ailing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is improving, doctors said on Sunday.

"He (Geelani) is stable, though he continues to suffer from chest infection. In fact, he is recovering and is better than before," a senior doctor of SKIMS hospital said.

He said a team of doctors visited Geelani on Saturday to assess his condition.

"The patient is taking liquid diet and medicines prescribed by Dr Naveed from Chest Medicine of GMC Srinagar, " the doctor said.

Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down mobile internet for a day earlier this week.

Security forces have been deployed in strength outside Geelani's Hyderpora residence to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 16 2020. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU