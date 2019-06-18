JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US city to deploy 'RoboCop' to monitor public area

ATS begins probe in suspected IED found near school
Business Standard

Syria clashes kill 45 fighters: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

Clashes between pro-government forces and jihadist-led groups that control Syria's northwest killed at least 45 combatants on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

The fighting flared on the edge of Hama province when the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a dawn attack on regime positions, leaving 14 pro-government forces dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU