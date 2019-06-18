/ -- - The SubAir System is a vacuum-powered suction system that is designed to drain rainwater faster than it can rain



- is the exclusive licensee for for



To the fanatics' chagrin, the ongoing ODI World Cup, a mega event of such monumental stature, has failed to live up to its standards. A washout of 4 matches is not only a huge disappointment to over a billion fans but also causing heavy losses to administrators, sponsors, and telecast right holders.

With the advancement of technology wherein one can resume the game within minutes after the cessation of rain, why is one still resorting to obsolete modus operandi of making the field play-ready? The SubAir System is an absolute necessity now!



The SubAir System is a vacuum-powered suction system that is designed to drain rainwater faster than it can rain, draining water 36 times faster than by gravity. With such a technology, at least 3 of the 4 abandoned matches could have had a curtailed game.

In India, the Stadium, Bengaluru, solved this problem 2 years ago. Great SportsTech, who conceptualized and executed this project, renovated the and installed the SubAir System. Since then match cancellations or delay due to a wet at the are a thing of the past.

A perfect example would be the eliminator match between and Kolkata Knight Riders which resumed even after almost 10 mm of rain in less than three hours. "Tribute to drainage. At least a game will decide the winner," tweeted about the eliminator. The SubAir System has come in for great praise from several other experts.

The is the world's first cricket stadium to house this sophisticated system and the stadium authorities have been reaping the benefits of it since then, showing the way to the rest of the cricketing world. For more information, please click here.

Just in the last couple of years, many international games like the T20 in (India-Australia), the test matches in Durban, Port of Spain, Hamilton, where just a wet - and no active rain - caused massive disruptions and eventual cancellation of the games, the use of SubAir could have enabled the matches to resume.

With billions of dollars invested and the fanatical following by a billion fans, it is needless to say that the SubAir System is more of a necessity than a luxury right now and that it should be mandated to be installed in all the stadiums that host international cricket.

(GSL) is a leading provider of for infrastructure. With over 5,500 facilities in 310 cities and towns across 8 countries in South Asia, GSL has developed over 12 million square feet of infrastructure.

