BJD to support NDA nominee Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

The Biju Tuesday decided to support nominee Om Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post.

BJD, which has 12 members, took the decision at its meeting held in

"The BJD will support the NDA's proposal of selecting as the of the since the regional party stresses on constructive cooperation with the Centre," BJD said.

He said senior BJP leaders and had sought Patnaik's cooperation.

"We have decided to support the proposal," he added.

Replying to a question about speculation doing the rounds that the BJD will get the Deputy Speaker's post, Mishra said, "We have not received any such concrete proposal from the ruling party or the government. Let the Speaker's election be completed."



If the BJD gets such a proposal from the BJP, the will take a decision on the matter, he added.

Asked about Wednesday's meeting to discuss the idea of "one nation, one election", Mishra said Patnaik has already made his stand clear; the BJD is in favour of "one nation, one election".

Sunday invited heads of all parties for the meeting to discuss the idea.

Patnaik will be attending the meeting, BJD sources said.

