Syria officials: Power station bombed by insurgents repaired

officials say a power station close to the rebels' last stronghold in the country's northwest has been repaired after insurgents bombed the facility the night before, kicking it off line.

said on Thursday that was back on and linked up to the national grid.

says a drone operated by insurgents dropped a number of bombs late on Wednesday on the station, causing huge damage.

He didn't elaborate.

The comments by both officials were carried by the official state agency

Fighting has raged in the last 48 hours in northwestern where insurgents launched a counteroffensive, trying to regain areas they lost to government forces in earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)