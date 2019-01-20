Syria says air defence responds to Israeli raids

Syrian air defences on Sunday responded to Israeli air raids in the south of the country, state agency reported quoting a military source.

The "prevented Israeli air strikes from achieving their objectives in the south" of the country, the report said without giving further details.

The of the for Human Rights war monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, said the region targeted was south of near the Kisweh area.

"Warehouses containing weapons for Syrian regime ally Hezbollah and Iranian fighters are located in that area," said Abdel Rahman, adding however it was not clear if they were hit in the Israeli strikes.

It comes a week after carried out an air strike that it said targeted Iranian weapons in

The January 12 raids were confirmed by Israeli who said "warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the International airport" were hit. It was a rare public confirmation by of such attacks.

Netanyahu said had attacked Iranian targets -- and those of its Lebanese ally Hezbollah -- in hundreds of times. Israel has pledged to prevent entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where its arch foe is backing Bashar al-Assad's regime alongside and Hezbollah.

said earlier that last week's Israeli strikes were foiled and that the country's air defences had shot down Israeli missiles which were aimed at the international airport near

"Only a ministry of transport warehouse at was hit," said at the time citing a military source.

The Observatory said those strikes were near the airport and the Kisweh region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)