Syrian air defence shoots down Israeli missiles in south Syria: Report

Syrian air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early Wednesday, the official Sana news agency said.
The attack was launched around 2 am local time (1100 GMT) against the Tall al-Hara sector located near the Golan Heights, according to Sana, which said there had been no casualties.
