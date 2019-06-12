JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trade war: China hurt by tariffs, desperate for a deal with US, says Trump
Business Standard

Syrian air defence shoots down Israeli missiles in south Syria: Report

The attack was launched around 2 am local time (1100 GMT) against the Tall al-Hara sector located near the Golan Heights

AFP/PTI  |  Damascus 

Syrian flag, flag
Syrian flag

Syrian air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early Wednesday, the official Sana news agency said.

The attack was launched around 2 am local time (1100 GMT) against the Tall al-Hara sector located near the Golan Heights, according to Sana, which said there had been no casualties.
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU