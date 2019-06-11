Ahead of India travel, Pompeo says its incredibly important relationship

Two weeks ahead of his travel to India, US of State said that this bilateral relationship is incredibly important to both the countries.

would be Pompeo's first stop and his last during the nearly week-long visit to the Indo-Pacific region, beginning June 24, that would also take him to and

Before starting his trip, will address the Ideas Summit of Business Council on June 12.

"I'll be speaking to a group of Indian business leaders in preparation for the trip that I'll take in a couple weeks where I'll be visiting India, an important part of (Donald) Trump's strategy in the Indo-Pacific," he told reporters at the of the on Monday.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity both to give the set of remarks about how it is our relationship is so closely tied economically, but also importantly the things that the and can continue to do to build out what is an incredibly important relationship for both countries," said.

State Department told reporters that Pompeo will travel to the Indo-Pacific region on June 24 through June 30 to broaden and deepen America's partnership with key countries to advance their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The secretary's first stop will be in New Delhi, India. (Narendra) Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous India that plays a leading role on the global stage," she said.

Pompeo will preview elements of a cooperative agenda during his remarks at the India Ideas Summit at the US Chamber of Commerce, she said.

His next stop will be in Colombo, where Pompeo will express America's solidarity with the people of as they stand united against the despicable terrorist attacks. He will also discuss promising opportunities for US- cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, she added.

Pompeo will then travel to Osaka, Japan, to participate in the Leaders' Summit from June 28 -29, the first such gathering hosted by

On the margins of the summit, Pompeo will join in meeting with Japanese to coordinate "on the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea", and to discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with on "our unified approach towards North Korea" and other shared challenges, she said.

Following the Summit, Pompeo will accompany to to meet with Moon Jae-in.

"The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea alliance. and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Ortagus said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)