T'gana CM condoles ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar's death

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday condoled the death of ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar.
Deveshwar(72) passed away this morning at a private hospital in Gurugram following a brief illness.
Rao recalled Deveshwar's presence when the TS-IPASS was launched in Hyderabad in June 2015 and his support to Telangana during the meeting for industrial development in the state, a release from CMO said.
Rao offered his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.
TS-IPASS is the acronym of Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU