T'gana CM condoles ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar's death

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday condoled the death of ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar.

Deveshwar(72) passed away this morning at a private hospital in Gurugram following a brief illness.

Rao recalled Deveshwar's presence when the TS-IPASS was launched in Hyderabad in June 2015 and his support to Telangana during the meeting for industrial development in the state, a release from CMO said.

Rao offered his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

TS-IPASS is the acronym of Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 14:50 IST

