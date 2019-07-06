Tabu, Sriram Raghavan taking 'Andhadhun' to IFFM

Actor Tabu and director Sriram Raghavan are set to present their film Andhadhun at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The thriller, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, released in October last year to critical acclaim and box office success.

The 10th edition of IIFM will be held from August 8 to 17 in Victoria, Melbourne. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the official chief guest at the festival.

Tabu and Sriram will engage in a special discussion regarding the film, which will also be screened at the festival.

"'Andhadhun' has been a very exciting journey for us and now taking it to Melbourne for this special screening is another landmark. I totally look forward to interacting with Indian cinema lovers in Australia," Sriram said in a statement.

