Jaipur's entry into UNESCO World Heritage Site list matter of great pride: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday congratulated people of the Walled City of Jaipur, known for its iconic architectural legacy and vibrant culture, for making its entry into the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

"It is a matter of great pride that our Pink City Jaipur has been declared as a world heritage site by UNESCO. It will add to the glory of capital city of Rajasthan," he tweeted.

Gehlot said that that entry into the list is not only a matter of prestige but will give a boost to tourism while benefitting local economy and help in improving infrastructure.

On Saturday afternoon, UNESCO tweeted,"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, #India. Bravo."



The announcement was made after the 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, underway at Baku (Azerbaijan) from June 30 to July 10, examined the nomination of the Walled City of Jaipur for inclusion in the World Heritage list.

