TAFE ropes in actor Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for

Leading tractor manufacturer, TAFE has roped in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for its Massey Ferguson range of tractors.
The association between Massey Ferguson tractors and Akshay Kumar resonates well with their brand personalities, the city-based company said in a statement.
"One rules every terrain and every task with ease and the other portrays any role and character with absolute confidence and style," it said.
On the association with Kumar, company Product Strategy and Corporate Relations, President and COO, TR Kesavan said,"Massey Ferguson tractors with its superior performance and modern engineering is an industry leader in agriculture, haulage, infrastructure..
we believe a dynamic, powerful and accomplished brand ambassador like Akshay will help build a strong connect with customers."
TAFE Ltd has presence across 100 countries and a cumulative sale of about 2.5 million tractors to date.
Massey Ferguson range comprises of over 125 products and variants, it added.
