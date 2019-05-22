Mephedrone worth Rs 8.48 lakh seized in Mumbai, one held

A 37-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday after mephedrone worth Rs 8.48 was seized from him by Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell, an said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Nafis near Mumbai Central railway station here, the from the anti-narcotics cell said.

During his search, the police recovered 212 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant which is also known as 'meow-meow' and 'MD', from him, he said.

The value of the prohibited drug was estimated to be around Rs 4.48 lakh, he said.

Khan was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)