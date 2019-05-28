Taiwan lands aircraft on highway as part of military drills

has landed war planes on a normally busy highway to simulate a response to a Chinese attack on its airfields.

Tuesday's exercise is part of annual drills designed to showcase the island's military capabilities and resolve to repel an attack from across the Strait amid perceptions of a rising threat.

considers the island its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

Tsai Ing-wen presided at the exercise in the southern county of She said China's long-distance training exercises, including sending fighter jets to circle the island, were threatening regional peace and stability, requiring to maintain a high degree of vigilance.

Aircraft deployed included US-made F-16, French and Taiwan-made fighter jets and US-made E-2K airborne early warning aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)