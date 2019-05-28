Maduro pledges 'good faith' ahead of talks with opposition in Norway

promised Monday to show "good faith" ahead of a meeting in between representatives of his government and those of opposition

"We are going to be showing our very best good faith... to be able to find, based on the platform the parties agreed on, peaceful, to help overcome Venezuela's conflict," Maduro said in a televised address.

The talks in this week will be the first face-to-face meeting between representatives of Maduro and those of his rival Guaido, who is recognized as by some 50 countries.

Maduro confirmed that his delegation will include Jorge Rodriguez, and Jorge Arreaza, who were on the ground in

"This is a dialogue between the Revolutionary Government, the Revolutionary Armed Forces, and the extremist opposition... which is trying to topple the government at the behest of US interests," Maduro said.

The bid for talks comes after a months-long power struggle between Guaido, the of the National Assembly legislature, and the

Guaido's backers dismiss Maduro's presidency as "illegitimate" following his re-election last year in polls widely labelled as rigged.

Maduro, who has presided over the country's economic collapse, has been shunned by much of the international community, but retains the backing of Russia, and Cuba, as well as the country's powerful military.

