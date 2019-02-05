Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Qutub Minar among top 10 revenue-generating monuments: Govt

The top revenue-generating monuments during 2015-18 include Taj Mahal, Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun's Tomb, informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, he said along with these monuments the others in the top 10 include Sun Temple Konark, group of monuments in Mamallapuram, Ellora caves, group of monuments in Khajuraho, and the Ajanta caves in Aurangabad.

He also said the Archaeological Survey of (ASI) spent Rs 2,37,46 lakh in 2015-16 for the conservation of protected monuments, while Rs 3,11,76 lakh was spent in 2016-17 and Rs 4,10,76 lakh in 2017-2018 for the purpose.

