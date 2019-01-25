Take a cue from PM on practising yoga, says Panneerselvam

-
: People should take a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and practice yoga to stay healthy, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Friday
The Prime Minister must be taken as an 'example' in this connection, he said.
"Taking our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example, Yoga and other physical excercises must be done (by all)," he said in his address at the inauguration of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre here.
The AIADMK Coordinator further said that one has to follow such a regimen to ensure a disease-free life.
He further said that the Tamil people had lived a healthy life with a focus on fitness and strong physique, and that even saint poet Thuiruvalluvar had dedicated an entire section on medicine in his treatise, the 'Tirukkural.'
The late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had rolled out a number of schemes in the medical sector to ensure a healthy Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said.
These included Primary Health Centres running 24 hours a day and mobile medical divisions, among others, he said.
