Take strict action against 'syndicate raj': CM to DGP

-
ALSO READ
Sonowal meets senior police officials, reviews security
Citizenship Bill: Cong offers support to Assam CM for new govt if he quits BJP
Sarbananda Sonowal pioneers 'Mission Assam QualiTEA' to accelerate growth of tea growers
Sonowal urges students not to get swayed by "misinformation
Assam start-up incubator aims to support 1,000 units in 5 yrs
-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday directed state Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia to take strict action against alleged 'syndicate raj'.
The state government has adopted an uncompromising stand against corruption and as such prevalence of syndicate or any similar manifestations cannot be tolerated, the chief minister said in a statement here.
In the wake of reported news items about syndicate raj, the DGP has been asked to act sternly if at all it is going on in the state, he said.
The present state government's policy of zero tolerance against corruption had led to the uprooting of the syndicate raj allegedly prevalent during the previous government, he claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU