Take strict action against 'syndicate raj': CM to DGP

Sarbananda Tuesday directed General of Police to take strict action against alleged 'syndicate raj'.

The has adopted an uncompromising stand against corruption and as such prevalence of syndicate or any similar manifestations cannot be tolerated, the chief minister said in a statement here.

In the wake of reported items about syndicate raj, the DGP has been asked to act sternly if at all it is going on in the state, he said.

The present state government's policy of zero tolerance against corruption had led to the uprooting of the syndicate raj allegedly prevalent during the previous government, he claimed.

