Daily HIV prevention pill urged for healthy people at risk

Doctors should offer a daily prevention pill to healthy people who are at high risk of getting infected with the virus, an influential care panel recommended Tuesday.

The new guidelines aim to help cut the nearly 40,000 new infections in the US each year.

Screening people for the virus also is critical. The reiterated its long-standing advice that everyone ages 15 to 65 and anyone who's pregnant should be regularly screened, a step to early, life-saving treatment.

But the latest recommendations went a step further.

Studies show that if people who are still healthy take certain HIV drugs every day, it dramatically reduces their chances of being infected by an HIV-positive sexual partner or from injection drug use.

The approach is called PrEP, or preexposure prophylaxis. One brand a two-medication combo pill named Truvada so far is approved for preventive use in the U.S.

The task force said PrEP is only for people at high risk of That includes anyone with an HIV-positive sex partner; who has sex without a condom with someone at high risk of HIV; or who shares needles while injecting drugs.

The recommendations were published in Other medical groups also urge Truvada for prevention, yet just 17 percent of people who might benefit were prescribed it last year, according to an accompanying editorial.

Private insurers follow task force recommendations on what preventive care to cover, some at no out-of-pocket cost under rules from former Barack Obama's care law.

"How this recommendation will be implemented is of critical importance because cost is a major barrier," Drs. and of the University of California, wrote in JAMA Internal Medicine. They weren't part of the task force.

Without insurance, the is nearly $2,000, they noted.

For the uninsured, the last month announced that Truvada maker had agreed to donate PrEP doses for up to 200,000 people a year.

Some 1.1 million people are living with HIV in the U.S. The has set a goal of ending the nation's HIV epidemic within 10 years.

