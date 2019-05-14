At least 3 killed in suicide car bombing in Somali capital

JUST IN
AP  |  Mogadishu 

A police officer says a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least three people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber tried to enter the Warta Nabada district headquarters, which is close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Three other people were injured in the attack on Tuesday claimed by the al-Shabab extremist group.

The bombing was the first since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Security in Mogadishu has been tightened as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab usually steps up attacks during Ramadan.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 23:31 IST

