A says a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least three people.

Capt. says the bomber tried to enter the district headquarters, which is close to the presidential palace in

Three other people were injured in the attack on Tuesday claimed by the extremist group.

The bombing was the first since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Security in has been tightened as the al-Qaida-linked usually steps up attacks during

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)