JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

HDFC cuts interest rate by 5 basis points with effect from January 2020
Business Standard

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

Ten central trade unions have called a nation-wide general strike on January 8 'to protest against anti-labour policies' of the government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Backed by technology, banks beat economic slowdown by hiring more
Representative image of bank employees interacting with customers

State-owned Syndicate Bank on Saturday said it is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its branches on January 8 -- the day of the general strike called by trade unions.

In a BSE filing, the lender said it has received notice by the All India Bank Employees' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees' Federation and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress on the proposed one-day strike next week.

"Bank has received notice...on the proposed strike on 8th January, 2020," Syndicate Bank said.

The bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its all branches/offices on the day of proposed strike.

However, in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted, the filing added.

Ten central trade unions have called a nation-wide general strike on January 8 "to protest against anti-labour policies" of the government.
First Published: Sat, January 04 2020. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU