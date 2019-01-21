Taliban attack kills at least 12 in central Afghanistan

At least 12 people were killed Monday in a Taliban-claimed attack on a military compound in central Afghanistan, officials said, as the insurgents continue to batter the war-torn country's beleaguered security forces.

The attack began after a vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into the entrance of a compound in Maidan Shahr -- the capital of province that lies about 50 kilometers south of the capital

At least three gunmen stormed the base following the explosion, igniting a firefight with Afghan security forces. All three gunmen were later killed in the exchange, according to a

"So far our reports show 12 have been killed and 20 wounded, most of whom were Afghan security forces," -- the of provincial council -- told AFP.

"The used a Humvee vehicle to hit the compound," Taheri added. confirmed the toll.

"Some wounded people were taken to hospitals in for further treatment as they were in critical condition," said Asgharkhail.

Provincial spokesman said the huge blast had also partially damaged the base.

The -- who have been waging a 17-year war against the Western-backed -- later claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack comes a day after a suicide bomber targeted the convoy of province's governor, killing at least seven security guards.

Fights between security forces and Taliban fighters have continued to intensify across the country during the frigid Afghan winter, which traditionally experiences a lull in fighting.

The recent Taliban attacks come as is stepping up efforts for a peace deal that could pave the way for the Taliban's participation in the next government, with the US visiting regional powers this month after meeting



Taliban representatives in December.

Khalilzad ended his visit to neighbouring Sunday after meeting with Pakistani last week to discuss ongoing peace efforts.

