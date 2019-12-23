Taliban claims responsibility for killing US soldier in Afghanistan

-
The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a US service member, saying insurgents also wounded several American and Afghan troops.
In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said insurgents "blew up an American vehicle in Char Dara district of Kunduz" late Sunday night.
The US military earlier confirmed the death of one of its troops.
