Pompeo says Cricket World Cup has major potential to change the world

US has described the ICC World Cup 2019 as one of the most important global events of the day, saying that the tournament, which captures the attention of billions and billions of people, has a potential to change the world.

His comments came during his address to a audience that included and top corporate executives from and the US at the Ideas Summit of the USIBC on Wednesday.

"I understand that you've been having deep, important conversations among you about one of the most important global events of our day, something with potential to change the world, deep international events that capture the attention of billions and billions of people. Of course, that's the World Cup," Pompeo said amidst laughter from the audience.

Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, and from June 24 to 30.

His four-nation tour is aimed at deepening the US partnerships in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

also found mention in the speech of Pichai who has predicted that and England would clash in the finals of the ICC 2019 and said he was "rooting" for the men in blue to emerge victorious.

The ICC 2019 is being hosted by England and from May 30 to July 14.

