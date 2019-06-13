FDA points out data integrity lapses at Aurobindo Pharma unit

The US Food and Administration has pointed out data integrity lapses at Limiteds finished dosages plant atBachupallynear here.

The FDA issued Form 483 with 10 observations to on the plant which was audited by the US regulator between May 13 and May 24.

Laboratory records do not include complete data derived from all tests, examinations andassay necessary to assurecompliance with established specifications and standards, the FDA said.

Specifically, there is no adequate data integrity program in place to include an adequate review of all electronic raw data by the qualityunitto ensure completeness, consistency, and accuracy of all chromatographic raw data generated by the quality control (QC)laboratory, it said as one of the observation.

Reacting to the FDA observations, on June 4 saidthe company has received a 'Form 483' with 10 observations.

None of the observations are repetitive and are more procedural in nature.

"The company will be responding to the US FDA within the stipulated time. The Form 483 will not have an impact on existing business of this facility,"the drug-maker had said.

"Further, duringthe inspection yourfirmperformed an assessment of all your electronic data generated from January 2018 to April 2019. Out of 112 projects, 39 projects were identified to have integrity failures (data missing/incomplete data),from which 123 channels for chromatogramsis showed incomplete data from which 20 samples includedallusion of principal peak,"the FDA report said.

The audit report also said written proceduresat the facilityare not followed for the cleaning and maintenance of equipment including utensils used in the manufacture, processing, packaging are holding of a product,it said.

The FDA inspectors also found a PVC pipe connected to an air- conditioner unit on one end and the other end in a plastic bucket which was filled with 50 per cent of 'condensate water.'



The report pointed out that there is no documentation of these activities and the similar set-up was found in four other places.

Aurobindo Pharma received Form 483 with 11 observations for one of its units located in a SEZ in Telangana earlier this year.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)