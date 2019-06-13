Tanushree Podder's 'Boots Belts Berets' to be adapted into web series

"Boots Belts Berets" by bestselling is all set to be adapted into a new web series, has announced.

The media conglomerate's digital content arm Tipping Point will reconstruct Podder's novel to tell the stories of four friends -- Pessi, Bertie, Randy and Maachh -- who are thrown from their sheltered life in the whirlwind of the stringent regimen at the (NDA).

"I am thrilled that Boots Belts Berets is being adapted into a There's nothing more exciting for an than to know that the story will be reaching many more people. It's a dream come true," Podder said.

Ajit Andhare, COO, said with their latest production, the objective was to seek out narratives that are missing in the mainstream.

"With this 'Boots Belts Berets', we maintain our proposition to produce standout contemporary content that will shock, awe or warm the heart," he said.

of Roli Books that published Podder's book said the adaptation will expand the author's audience.

