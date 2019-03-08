Taraji P Henson, Ed Helms to star in Netflix's 'Coffee & Kareem'

Taraji P and will topline Netflix's new comedy "Coffee & Kareem".

The film will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse, best known for comedies such as "Goon" and "Stuber", the streaming giant said in a statement.

has penned the script.

The story follows a cop who reluctantly teams with his girlfriend's 11 year-old son to clear his name and take down the city's most ruthless criminal.

will also produce the project with through their banner Pacific Electric Pictures Co.

Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, and will serving as producers.

currently features in comedy "What Men Want", while was most recently seen in "Tag", alongside and

