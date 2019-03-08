Taraji P Henson, Ed Helms to star in Netflix's 'Coffee & Kareem'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Taraji P Henson and Ed Helms will topline Netflix's new comedy "Coffee & Kareem".

The film will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse, best known for comedies such as "Goon" and "Stuber", the streaming giant said in a statement.

Shane McCarthy has penned the script.

The story follows a Detroit cop who reluctantly teams with his girlfriend's 11 year-old son to clear his name and take down the city's most ruthless criminal.

Helms will also produce the project with Mike Falbo through their banner Pacific Electric Pictures Co.

Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, and Don Foss will serving as executive producers.

Henson currently features in comedy "What Men Want", while Helms was most recently seen in "Tag", alongside Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm.

