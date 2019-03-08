On This International Woman's Day, Aeronutrix Sports Product Pvt Ltd's Brand Fast&Up Appeals to Society to #SweatLikeaWoman

/ -- Feminism is on the rise. Globally, with movements such as Time's Up, women are breaking free of gender based boundaries, and the wave of change has reached too. This International Women's Day, Fast&Up, a sports and active nutrition by Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt. Ltd's is on a mission to challenge gender norms and break stereotypes with their campaign #SweatLikeaWoman.

Fast&Up intends to pay tribute to the modern woman through '#SweatLikeaWoman'. While the campaign's name is self-explanatory, it's aim is for society to embrace the fact that women sweat. Women play diverse roles of a mother, sister, wife, daughter and employee among others. They work hard and sweat just like men. It's a sign of their efforts and hard work but women aren't proud of it. They hide it because traditionally it is not considered lady like. Fast&Up has taken an initiative to challenge this thought and instead of hiding it, Fast&Up thinks that women should flaunt their sweat like a boss.

The is going to promote the campaign digitally via posts and videos on their website and in collaboration with Mahila Foundation, an NGO dedicated to empowering women to speak about the issues that they are the most afraid off. Mahila is a social enterprise that employs women from urban slums in to manufacture and in turn sell, affordable sanitary pads back into their communities, improving menstrual hygiene, providing stable employment and building a trusted network. Fast&Up is going to donate 5% of its website sales of Reload Berry for the month of March to Mahila Foundation. The visions to gather more support for women and to break the social stereotypes around things like sweating. To show their support, Fast&Up's most loved hydration supplement, Reload Berry will have special pink caps for the month.

Expressing his views on the campaign, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "As a nutrition brand, we are committed to the well-being of people and believe that women make the greatest contribution in shaping our lives. The '#SweatLikeaWoman' campaign focuses on motivating women and breaking them free of the society norms. We've collaborated with Mahila Foundation for this cause that will celebrate women and we look forward to a great response to the campaign."



