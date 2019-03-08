On This International Woman's Day, Aeronutrix Sports Product Pvt Ltd's Brand Fast&Up Appeals to Society to #SweatLikeaWoman

-
/ -- Feminism is on the rise. Globally, with movements such as Time's Up, women are breaking free of gender based boundaries, and the wave of change has reached India too. This International Women's Day, Fast&Up, a sports and active nutrition brand by Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt. Ltd's is on a mission to challenge gender norms and break stereotypes with their campaign #SweatLikeaWoman.
Fast&Up intends to pay tribute to the modern woman through '#SweatLikeaWoman'. While the campaign's name is self-explanatory, it's aim is for society to embrace the fact that women sweat. Women play diverse roles of a mother, sister, wife, daughter and employee among others. They work hard and sweat just like men. It's a sign of their efforts and hard work but women aren't proud of it. They hide it because traditionally it is not considered lady like. Fast&Up has taken an initiative to challenge this thought and instead of hiding it, Fast&Up thinks that women should flaunt their sweat like a boss.
The brand is going to promote the campaign digitally via posts and videos on their website and social media in collaboration with Myna Mahila Foundation, an NGO dedicated to empowering women to speak about the issues that they are the most afraid off. Myna Mahila is a social enterprise that employs women from urban slums in Mumbai to manufacture and in turn sell, affordable sanitary pads back into their communities, improving menstrual hygiene, providing stable employment and building a trusted network. Fast&Up is going to donate 5% of its website sales of Reload Berry for the month of March to Myna Mahila Foundation. The brand visions to gather more support for women and to break the social stereotypes around things like sweating. To show their support, Fast&Up's most loved hydration supplement, Reload Berry will have special pink caps for the month.
Expressing his views on the campaign, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "As a nutrition brand, we are committed to the well-being of people and believe that women make the greatest contribution in shaping our lives. The '#SweatLikeaWoman' campaign focuses on motivating women and breaking them free of the society norms. We've collaborated with Mayna Mahila Foundation for this cause that will celebrate women and we look forward to a great response to the campaign."
About Fast&Up Fast&Up is the flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. Backed by innovative Swiss technology, Fast&Up caters to performance in sport, intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle. Fast&Up is instrumental in getting prestigious Informed Choice certification for its flagship products, a first in India. It is trusted by athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the country to boost their performance and health. Fast&Up is spearheading the nutrition revolution in India with its effervescent range of products. It is currently catering to its customers through an omni channel strategy including online and retail stores.
