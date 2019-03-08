PCB hopes presence of Hasan, Irish during PSL will break the ice

The PCB is hoping that presence of two key officials during the PSL matches in should help in convincing at least sub-continent teams to play bilateral series in and not in the neutral venue of the UAE.

According to an of the Board (PCB), the of the Board, Nazimul Hasan and the of the Federation of (FICA), will be in for the PSL matches.

"Nazimul who is also of the (ACC) will be in from tomorrow till the final while Irish will come one day before the final on March 17," the told

The said the board had invited them and other officials so that they could come and assess if it is safe for international teams to play in the country.

Eight matches of the Super league (PSL) are being held in Karachi for the first time since its launch in 2016.

"We have invited Nazimul Hasan because he is also heading the ACC and and are scheduled to play home series in Pakistan in the winter of 2019-20.

"Since 2009 all our home series have been held in UAE because of refusal by foreign teams to play in Pakistan citing security concerns. The PCB is hoping that with Nazimul Hasan staying for a week in Karachi, he will be in a better position to give feedback about the security arrangements and overall situation in Karachi and Pakistan after the PSL," the official said.

He said that PCB is hopeful that after the PSL it will become easier for the board to also accept Pakistan's invitation to play the home series in Pakistan and not in the UAE.

"And we are also hoping that positive reports will convince to also come to Pakistan later this year," he added.

The PCB has also invited the apart from sending out invitations to other cricket boards to come and scrutinise the security and other arrangements in Karachi.

"FICA has always had apprehensions about allowing overseas players to tour Pakistan and we feel that will be able to see for himself that the perception about the security situation in Pakistan to the outside world is not correct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)