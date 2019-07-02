Tata Comm Managing Director, Group CEO Vinod Kumar quits

Tata Communications Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kumar has resigned from all positions in the company, the firm said Tuesday.

"Vinod Kumar has submitted his resignation as the managing director and group CEO of the company, and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons," Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.

Kumar joined Tata Communications in April 2004.

"The board of directors has taken on record his resignation, and his resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on July 5, 2019. The board has initiated steps to identify his successor and expects to finalise a suitable candidate at the earliest," Tata Communications said.

The company had posted a net consolidated loss of around Rs 82 crore for 2018-19 and Rs 16,527.95 crore in income from operations.

