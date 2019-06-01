Tata Motors domestic sales drop 26 pc to 40,155 units in May

Saturday reported 26 per cent decline in domestic sales to 40,155 units in May.

The company had sold 54,290 units during the same month last year, said in a statement.

" commercial and passenger vehicles business sales in the domestic market in May 2019 at 40,155 units witnessed a drop of 26 per cent, as against 54,290 units sold in May 2018, as market sentiments continued to be muted," it said in a statement.

The cumulative sales for the domestic market in April-May, 2019 was at 82,684 units compared to 1,07,758 units over last year, registering a decline of 23 per cent.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles business sales in the domestic market in May 2019 stood at 29,329 units, registering a decline of 20 per cent when compared to 36,806 units sold in the same month last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)