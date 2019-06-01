Lawyer for former Nissan chairman Ghosn slams bail limits

The for Nissan's former has slammed a ban that prevents his client from seeing his wife, which was set as a condition as Ghosn awaits trial on financial misconduct charges.

A has forbidden Ghosn from seeing his wife, Carole, including in the presence of lawyers, or talking to her on the phone. Prosecutors say the restriction is needed to prevent evidence tampering.

The lawyer, Takashi Takano, said in a phone interview on Saturday that the ban is unfair and cruel.

His earlier appeal, rejected by a district and appeals courts, went to the Supreme Court, which turned it down last month.

Takano has vowed to keep filing new petitions. He says the next one will be filed within two or three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)