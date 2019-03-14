Tata Motor's JLR recalls 44,000 cars in UK over high CO2 emission levels

Tata Motors-owned (JLR) has initiated a voluntary recall of around 44,000 cars in the over higher than certified levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The UK-based luxury car-maker said on Thursday that it will contact the owners of the affected vehicles to arrange for free-of-charge repairs after regulators found 10 models were emitting more of the greenhouse gas than they had been certified to emit.

" is conducting a voluntary recall following the identification of CO2 performance variability with certain Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with 2.0L diesel or petrol engines," a statement said.

"Affected vehicles will be repaired free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out," the statement noted.

The repairs could include software updates as well as physical alterations, with some Range Rover Evoque models possibly requiring new tyres.

The UK's Vehicle Certification Agency found 10 models for the Land Rover and Jaguar brands were emitting more greenhouse gases than had been certified initially. then informed the country's Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which handles recalls, of the findings.

The recall will affect versions of the Land Rover Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque made between 2016 and 2019. Jaguar models affected include the E-Pace, F-Pace, F-Type, XE and XF. While most affected models run on petrol, some diesel models are also part of the recall.

The European Commission's rapid alert system warned that JLR's cars "may emit excessive levels of CO2 and may not conform with the certified condition".

All European vehicle manufacturers are under pressure to reduce the average emissions of their new cars from 118.5g of CO2 per kilometre to less than 95g by 2021.

While the recall is not expected to have a major financial impact on the company, it comes at a time when Britain's largest carmaker has already been battling Brexit-related headwinds for the automotive industry. Earlier this year, it had confirmed job cuts of around 4,500 amid sluggish global sales.

has the largest number of retailers for its cars in Europe, with around 800 outlets across 42 countries. Its CEO, Ralf Speth, has repeatedly warned the government against a bad Brexit deal, which could cost the company billions per year.