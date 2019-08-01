JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

New green energy corridors witness 50% reduction in project costs
Business Standard

Tata Power consolidated net profit drops 86% to Rs 231 crore in Q1

Total income during Q1 rose to Rs 7,874.64 crore from Rs 7,404.97 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

power distribution, electricity, electricity transmission

Tata Power’s consolidated net profit declined by 86 per cent to Rs 230.80 crore in the quarter ended June 30 (Q1), due to exceptional gains in the same quarter of last year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,735.12 crore for Q1 in 2018, boosted exceptional gains of Rs 1,897.24 crore from the sale of non-core investment.

Tata Power said the consolidated net profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 254 crore in Q1 against Rs 252 crore in the year-ago period due to lower losses in Mundra on account of lower price of coal, capacity addition in renewables, favourable regulatory order in Maithon and steady operational performance across all segments.

Total income during Q1 rose to Rs 7,874.64 crore from Rs 7,404.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU