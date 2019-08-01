KRBL Q1 consolidated net profit rises 36% to Rs 136.12 cr on robust sales

Rice company KRBL, which sells under the India Gate brand, on Thursday posted 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 136.12 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20.

Net profit stood at Rs 100.05 crore during April-June 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose sharply to Rs 1,220 crore during June quarter 2019 from Rs 745.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,020.59 crore as against Rs 595.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company rose 3.32 per cent to settle at Rs 228.45 apiece on BSE on Thursday.