Tata Steel Kalinganagar joins WEF's Global Lighthouse Network

Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) has been included in World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network, a community of manufacturers showing leadership in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to drive financial and operational impact, a company release said here on Thursday.

TSK in Odisha's Jajpur district is the first and the only Indian manufacturing plant to be included in the WEF's Lighthouse Network, it said.

The WEF announced the addition of 10 new factories, including TSK, to its Global Lighthouse Network on Wednesday.

The factories join a network of 16 existing lighthouses across multiple geographies and industries.

They serve as beacons to guide others to overcome challenges in upgrading systems and applying cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics and 3D printing, the release said.

The factories were selected based on their success in integrating these technologies to increase efficiency and drive innovation. Tata Steel's IJmuiden plant at Netherlands is already a member of this network.

"It is a proud moment for all of us as Tata Steel Kalinganagar joins the prestigious Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum. TSK has the distinction of featuring several firsts in the Indian steel industry," said T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel.

Commissioned in 2016, TSK attained production levels at its rated capacity in less than two years. Spread over 3,000 acres of land, Tata Steel Kalinganagar steel plant is the largest single-location greenfield steel project in India, the company statement said.

