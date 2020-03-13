Tata Steel gets committee of directors' nod to raise Rs 670 cr via NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel committee of directors approves raising Rs 670 cr via NCDs
Tata Steel slips 4% as it posts net loss of Rs 1,229 crore for Dec quarter
Analysts see Tata Steel stock rising in 2020 as firm revamps Europe biz
Tata Steel to cut 3,000 European jobs due to excess supply, high costs
Tata Steel Europe has no option, but to cut jobs to curtail costs: Analyst
-
Tata Steel on Friday said its committee of directors has approved raising Rs 670 crore through issuance of debentures.
"The committee of directors has today approved allotment of 6,700...unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each for cash aggregating to Rs 670 crore, to identified investors on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, it added.
Tata Steel stock was trading at Rs 295, up 2.86 per cent, on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU